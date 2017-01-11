Get the most from a nap

Research has shown that people are not getting enough sleep to sustain them for the full day. It is suggested that we get at least 8 hours of sleep a night and sometimes more or less, it really depends on you and your lifestyle.

But is the solution “napping”?

The promised benefits of sleep have even persuaded a few workplaces to allow their employees to nap at work. Software company HubSpot designed a napping room in its Massachusetts office that features a hammock and dim lighting. Employees are free to book the space without limitations.

But how can you maximise your energy from a nap? What is the best way to nap?

DR Mark Levi, Sleep Expert with Dr Levi’s Sleep Clinic joined David Prior to give an insight into the nap and how long you should nap for the perfect mid-day recharge – Listen Now.