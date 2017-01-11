Is the weather causing you pain?

If you have ever felt like you have more pain on hotter or colder days, it might be all in your head.

Research suggested in the past that changes in heat and barometric pressure have an effect on your body that may cause pain and discomfort.

In one experiment, when pressure in the hip joints was equated with atmospheric pressure, it threw the ball of the hip joint about one-third of an inch off track. Ouch!

Weather has also been blamed as a trigger for respiratory issues, problems with your eyes and even trigger migraines.

Professor Chris Maher from the George Institute for Global Health joined David Prior to talk about the links between bad weather and pain, they have a different view – Listen Now