The hidden gem off the coast of Australia

Lots of people have heard of Norfolk Island as a place to visit, but not many people actually know where it is, or what there is to do there.

Apart from being incredibly important to Australia’s convict history, Norfolk Island has an incredible range of activities for all types of travellers.

Amazing beaches, a diverse range of wildlife, stunning hiking trails and a rich historical significance, the perception that Norfolk Island is only for the elderly, couldn’t be further from the truth.

Tim Webster speaks to Adam Woodhams who takes small guided group tours to Norfolk Island to find out why this little Island off the coast of Australia really is a hidden gem.