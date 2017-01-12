5 Reasons why Iceland is so popular

It doesn’t matter what list you look at for the best destinations to travel to in 2017, Iceland is on it.

It’s not hard to see why, from amazing cascading fjords, incredible ice caves, warm up in natural thermal springs and of course see the majesty of the Northern Lights.

The landscapes and outdoor activities are not the only reason you should go, Iceland has a rich Nordic cultural life which encompasses a literary legacy from Viking sagas to contemporary artists. Live music is everywhere, as is visual art, handicrafts and scrumptious fresh seafood.

Tim Webster speaks to Justin Jamieson from Get Lost Magazine to get 5 reasons why Iceland is now one of the most popular travel destinations on earth.