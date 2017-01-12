Choosing the best sunscreen for your skin

Choosing the best sunscreen for your skin can be very hard and very confusing. There are so many different kinds with so many other added bonuses that we can all just give up and grab just any one, but apparently we shouldn’t all just get the one with the highest SPF.

Australians have one the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, making sunscreens an essential part of our lives. In many countries, sunscreens are considered cosmetics, here they must be listed with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and are considered a medication.

Sunscreens work in different ways to help protect us against the rays of the sun. They can have a chemical absorber or physical blocker or have a mixture of the two.

Chemical absorbers penetrate the skin and absorb the sun’s rays where as physical blockers lay a thin film on top of the skin that reflects the sun’s rays back.

Professor Sanchia Aranda, CEO of the Cancer Council joins David Prior to explain how to choose the right sun protection for you – Listen Now!