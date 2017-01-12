Debra Byrne performs Carole King’s Tapestry

In a recent interview, 68 year old Carole King said she initially didn’t have the courage to write songs. Carole was only 14 when she began taking the subway from Brooklyn to show her songs around the record companies.

Similarly, Debra Byrne was also only 14 when she was chosen as one of the six original members of Young Talent Time. Taking a shot at a young age proved to be a fruitful move for both of them.

This year is the 46th anniversary of one of the best-selling albums of all time, Carole King’s pop masterpiece, Tapestry, and it will be celebrated by two of Australia’s most loved vocalists, Debra Byrne and Vika Bull, at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre.

Debra joins Kayley and Ian on the FiftyUp Club Show and shares her respect and admiration for the great Carole King.