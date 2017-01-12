Foods that have ZERO calories!

Everyone is a little curious at times to know how many calories we are consuming. Some of us are so obsessed though, that we count ALL calorie intake and feel bad when we go over our maximum for the day.

An average woman needs to eat about 2000 calories per day to maintain, and 1500 calories to lose weight each week. An average man needs 2500 calories to maintain, and 2000 to lose weight each week. However, this depends on numerous factors and you should always consult your healthcare professional before altering your diet in a drastic fashion.

Believe it or not, there are some foods that contain little to zero calories. Celery is one that is usually pointed to because it’s mainly water and fibre. Strawberries, apples and apricots have also been the subject of zero calorie talks.

There are some others, however, not all nutritionists agree that negative or zero calorie foods exist.

Michele Chevalley-Hedge is an Accredited Dietician and joined David Prior to talk about negative calories in food. Should we bother eating foods that take more energy to process than they give to us? – Listen Now