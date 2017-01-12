How To Treat A BlueBottle Sting

With the latest heat wave striking NSW, Australians are rushing to the beach to cool down.

Coogee Beach lifeguards had to refill ice at the nearby Pavillion earlier this week, after running out when too many swimmers were stung by bluebottle jellyfish.

Matthew Bourke is the Paramedic spokesperson for Ambulance NSW.

He spoke with David Prior about some methods to effectively treat a bluebottle sting.

‘If you get stung, remove yourself from the water. If you still have a blue sting visible on your skin, just pull it off with your fingers,’ says Mr Bourke.

‘You can use some salt water to flush the area to help you remove the sting.’

Matthew also recommends running hot water over the affected area for 10-15 minutes.

However, if there is no hot water available, applying ice to the sting can be effective.

