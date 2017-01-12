Queen Symphonic Spectacular Rocks the Opera House

With over 300 million albums sold worldwide, Queen are one of few truly iconic British acts that many would call the greatest band of all time.

Rock and symphonic spectacular The Music of Queen which celebrates the band’s greatest hits of with a host of Australian and International stars opens at the Sydney Opera House on January 18.

One of the lead performers Michael Falzon joined David Prior to preview the show and perform an acapella rendition of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

Michael was given the blessing for his role by surviving members of the band after impressing at his original audition.

“It was a bit of an outer-body experience,” Michael said. “Once you got past those nerves and you could have a bit of a relationship with the guys, we each were able to get an insight into the music that really helps us on stage”.

Listen to the full interview above.