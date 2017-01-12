The McClymonts: Live in Studio

The McClymonts have released a new studio album as well as dates to their first leg of a national tour and dropped in to Talking Lifestyle to give you a sneak peak at the new album.

The new studio album, ‘Endless’. Released on Friday 13th January, 2017 the album will be supported by a national tour which will commence at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

‘Endless’ is the fifth studio album for sisters Brooke, Sam & Mollie and marks the first time that they have worked with producer/songwriter Andy Mak (Tina Arena, Boy & Bear) who recorded the album in Sydney and the Central Coast. ‘Endless’ follows the highly successful 2014 album ‘Here’s To You & I’ which garnered three hit singles including “Forever Begins Tonight” and saw the girls receive two Golden Guitar Awards for ‘Group or Duo of the Year’ and ‘Top Selling Album of the Year’ in 2015.

‘Endless’ was written and recorded during one of the most rewarding years in the bands history, both professionally and personally. As a trio The McClymonts this year undertook a highly successful ‘10 Years of Hits Tour’, playing sold out venues and receiving rave reviews. Individually Brooke made her acting debut in the feature film ‘Spin Out’, Sam took on the role of host of the ninth season of the reality dating show ‘The Farmer Wants A Wife’ and Mollie gave birth to her first baby, Ned.

Mollie commented on the album title, “’Endless’ reflects how we’re feeling about our lives right now and our love and dedication to our family and also for music. We will be doing this forever – that’s our plan.”

The Girls joined David Prior for a sneak peak at the new album and a chat on Talking Lifestyle – Listen Now