The wonders of DNA

After more than seven years and four trials, there’s finally a verdict in the case against Robert Xie.



He’s been found guilty of murdering five members of his wife Kathy Lin’s family, including her two young nephews in their North Epping home in 2009.

A spec of blood on the floor of Xie’s garage was found to contain the DNA of four of the five victims, and in the end it was this tiny piece of forensic evidence that was key to confirming that he was the murderer…

It got the breakfast team wondering just how far forensic science has come in the last few years, and how crucial it is in 2017 law. But just how accurate is it, and how does it all work?

Kirsty Wright, a forensic biologist and a senior lecturer in forensic biology at Griffith University, joined Deb and Murray to give them the low down.

