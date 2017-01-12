Why Are Home Aquariums So Popular?

Some may think that cats and dogs are the most popular household pets.

Well apparently fish are. With a total population of 10.7 million, fish are the most numerous pet type.

If you think about it… When people want a home aquarium, they never just purchase one fish, they purchase multiples!

What David Prior and Dr Jo Righetti really wanted to know was, why has fish keeping become so popular? What actually attracts people to installing a home aquarium?

The Aquarium Vet, Dr Rob Jones, joined David Prior and Dr Jo Righetti on the show to answer their questions as well as our listeners.

Listen to the full chat above and for more information about Dr Rob Jones click on the link below.