Marlisa Punzalan

Marlisa Punzalan is an Australian singer who won the sixth season of The X Factor Australia in 2014.

She became the youngest contestant to win the show at age 15. Punzalan subsequently received a recording contract with Sony Music Australia and released her debut single “Stand by You”.

Her first ever single which debuted at number two on the ARIA Singles Chart was also certified platinum by the Australian Recording Industry Association.

Marlisa joined David Prior in the studio to talk about her new single coming out, and what she’s been up to since her X-Factor win.

When asked what singer she aspires to be, Marlisa replied with the best possible answer; ‘I want to be that inspirational singer, and a great role model for all the young people, because today there is a lot of issues about young people growing up too fast’.

One of her dreams is to be able to represent Australia in The Eurovision Song Contest in the future.

Marlisa Punzalan will be touring with international artist and Marlisa’s manager, Ronan Keating, which she was extremely excited about.

Marlisa was also able to teach David some young slang. David finally found out what the term ‘Yolo’ (You Only Live Once) meant.

Listen to the full chat above.

Photo Source: Instagram- @marlisamusic