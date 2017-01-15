Airbnb Nightmares: How you can avoid getting stung

In the last 12 months or so, the number of homes and apartments right around the world that have been listed on the holiday rental website AirBnb has absolutely exploded.



While this is good news for travellers trying to save money on accommodation and for home owners wanting to make some extra cash out of their spare rooms or empty properties, the increasing popularity of AirBnb hasn’t been without its problems…



Some tenants are illegally subletting apartments out on AirBnb and making a handsome little profit. The owner, on the other hand, has to cover the costs of the extra wear and tear on their property. The landlord also runs the risk of being liable if an accident occurs in the property.



Since AirBnb isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, how can home owners protect themselves from becoming a victim of “phantom” AirBnb leasers or “ghost hosts” as they have now been dubbed?



Murray Olds and Mike Dalton talk to Karen Stiles, the Executive Officer of the Owners Corporation Network.

