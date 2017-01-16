6 Reasons why London is calling

From wedding proposals on the London Eye to a sneak peak inside Buckingham Palace, London has so many surprises waiting for first time and even seasoned travellers to Britain.

Don’t let the London winter deter you as there are museums, theatres, restaurants and day trips to keep the cold at bay.

London’s a city with something for everyone and Sue Wallace from TheFinerThingsinTravel.com.au has some suggestions to make your London trip something you’ll never forget.

Plus sponsor Steve Armstrong from Escape Travel tells us about an amazing airfare deal to get to London!