ET Trades the Fishing Rod for the Frying Pan in New Series

Cronulla Sharks and fishing legend Andrew Ettinghausen has conquered the footy field and the fishing line.

Now, in a new six-part series, the man known as ET turns his attention to the kitchen.

In his new show Seafood Escape, ET joins forces with some of the nation’s best seafood chefs to chat about everything from catching fish to cooking them.

ET joined Ian Rogerson and Kim McCosker during a break in filming for series 18 of his legendary fishing show Escape with ET to chat about his bold new venture into the world of seafood.

