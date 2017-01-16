53076255 - heart in hands, romantic vacations in paris

How to discover the secrets of Paris on any budget

 

Discovering the secrets of Paris take you into a city of intrigue. From the ponts to the busy streets, the seasons and the sales, Paris has a charm that the locals want to share.

 

Of course, there are the traditional landmarks of the Eiffel Tower and The Louvre, but Paris is so much more than that.

 

So how can you experience Paris like a local?

 

Tim Webster speaks to Steve Armstrong from Escape Travel about a sensational airfare deal with Etihad to Paris and Sue Gough Henly from Genuine Journeys to tell us how you can discover the secrets of Paris on any budget.

 

 

