Is your heartburn medication making you worse?

New research has found a link between popular heartburn drugs and an increase in the risk of infectious gastroenteritis — an illness that results in 13.1 million lost days of work in Australia a year.

The study led by The Australian National University (ANU) and based on data from the Sax Institute’s 45 and Up Study, found people who take proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), had a 70 per cent increase in the risk of being admitted to hospital with infectious gastroenteritis.

Lead author Dr Yingxi Chen from the ANU National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health said the research examined data from the study to look at cases of infectious gastroenteritis in Australians older than 45.

