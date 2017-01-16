Picking the Next Boom Suburb

‘In between’ suburbs in Sydney’s West are on the cusp of a real estate boom, according to a leading Chairman of Century 21.

Century 21 chairman Charles Tarbey expects propertie prices in Sefton, Lakemba and Punchbowl to soar in the coming 5-10 years.

“When you start hearing bad news about a suburb, to me that’s not a reason to walk away, that’s a reason to look closer,” Mr Tarbey said.

“If you think you can’t get into the market, these are the areas you should be looking”.

Charles joined Peter Switzer and Ian Rogerson on Personal Finance.

Listen to the full interview above.