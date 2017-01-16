The cruise you will never forget

With a place as vast and diverse as South America, it is very hard to see it all in a small amount of time. That’s why cruising is a fantastic option when travelling South America.

Whether you are heading down the wondrous Amazon River or exploring the magical cascading fjords of Peru or the historical Panama Canal, there really is something for every traveller.

Tim Webster speaks to Bec Espinoza from Unique Latin America and Greg Carter from Chimu Adventures to find out why a cruise in South America is a trip you’ll never forget.