Treating stress: are Probiotics the answer?

For the first time, Australian researchers have found a link between a father’s stress levels and learning and memory ability in his offspring and that these negative effects can be reversed by probiotics.

The researchers say the discovery in rats opens the way for research into the clinical effectiveness of probiotics for the treatment of stress-related emotional health problems in children.

In the study, male rats were exposed to stressful periods of maternal separation early in life. After the male rats reproduced, the researchers found their male offspring had longer lasting and stronger fear memories as infants.

UNSW PhD student and co-lead author Caitlin Cowan said the strong fear memories were not seen in the offspring of fathers that had a normal upbringing.

Other research has shown that the inability to suppress fear memories following exposure therapy may be a factor in the maladaptive expression of fear in anxiety, trauma, or stress-related disorders.

The researchers’ second finding was that probiotics can protect against these generational ‘stress effects’.

Caitlin Cowan, UNSW PhD student & co-lead author of the study joined Ian Rogerson on Healthy Lifestyle to discuss – Listen to the full interview above.