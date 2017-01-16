Unnecessary medicine harming patients and the medical system

An international group of leading doctors and academics say that about one-third of medical procedures are now being done unnecessarily.

Alarmingly, this can lead to patients suffering physical and psychological harm, while also causing financial harm to our medical system, threatening its long term viability. It’s serious stuff.

The report, published in the respected medical journal The Lancet, says much more needs to be done to address inappropriate medicine, which includes doctors over-prescribing treatments and medicines for their own financial gain.

Paul Glasziou is the Professor of Evidence Based Medicine at Queensland’s Bond University, he is a researcher who contributed to this landmark report, and he joins Nick Bennett on The FiftyUp Club Show to examine the depth of this problem.