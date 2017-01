Aussie surf lifesaver helps refugees in the Mediterranean

Simon Lewis, Director of Lifesaving St Kilda LSC (Aus) says humanity is seen by many but only actioned by some.

He has twice left our shores to venture to the Mediterranean Sea and spend time on an asylum seeker rescue boat, helping in the rescue effort of thousands of refugees along the central migration route from Africa to Europe.

Simon gives Murray and Mike an insight to the immensity and complexity of the operations in the seas of the Mediterranean.