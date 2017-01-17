Jobs in space?

With the mining boom coming to an end and upheaval in the manufacturing industry across the country the question had to be asked “where will we create jobs to ensure mining and manufacturing workers are able to remain employed?”

One answer is the Defence sector with the Government spending more than $50 billion over the next decade to better equip our fighting men and women. From the design phase of new submarines, new frigates, aircraft, tanks and vehicles right through to clothing and boots the ability to grow defence industry is huge.

Second Career was joined by Federal Defence Industry Minister, Christopher Pyne, to talk about what this could mean for workers, where the jobs are, how many jobs could be created and the potential of Australia’s future foray into space…yes space. Have a listen.

Image: (C) Australian Department of Defence