Hair loss: Is it still taboo?

A wave of young Australians are taking unprecedented preventative action to retain a full crop of hair, according to new research.

The Hair Loss Impact and Prevention survey – the largest Australian hair loss research survey of its kind performed by Ashley and Martin, revealed more than two-in-three patient respondents aged between 21 to 30 sought hair loss treatment because they felt too young to contend with a hair problem.

More than 61 per cent of survey respondents began to visibly notice hair loss between 21 to 30 years of age, 56 per cent of whom first sought treatment for such.

Hair loss, or alopecia, affects both men and women. There are various causes, including genetics or family history, together with environmental factors such as stress and illness.

Richard Bond is the CEO of Ashley and Martin Australia joined Ian Rogerson to talk about how more men are being conscious of hair loss and want to tackle it at an earlier age – Listen to the full interview above.