How To Spend Australia Day In Sydney

Australia Day is just around the corner and Sydney is packed with things to do.

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres joins Talking Lifestyle host, Ian Rogerson, to talk about what’s on around the city on the day.

“It really should be a bucket list event, shouldn’t it? Doing Australia Day in Sydney,” says Minister Stuart Ayres.

“I reckon if you’re an Australian, at one stage in your life, you’ve got to come to Sydney to do Australia day.”

Celebrations are on all throughout the day- with free concerts and live entertainment for the whole family kicking off in the morning, and the Darling Harbour Spectacular fireworks at night.

