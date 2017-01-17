36984413 - australian people and traveler looking fireworks for australia day at sydney on january 24, 2015 in new south wales, australia.

How To Spend Australia Day In Sydney

 

Australia Day is just around the corner and Sydney is packed with things to do.

 

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres joins Talking Lifestyle host, Ian Rogerson, to talk about what’s on around the city on the day.

 

“It really should be a bucket list event, shouldn’t it? Doing Australia Day in Sydney,” says Minister Stuart Ayres.

 

“I reckon if you’re an Australian, at one stage in your life, you’ve got to come to Sydney to do Australia day.”

 

Celebrations are on all throughout the day- with free concerts and live entertainment for the whole family kicking off in the morning, and the Darling Harbour Spectacular fireworks at night.

 

Listen to the full interview above. 

Related Show

Posted on Categories EntertainmentTags , , ,
Advertisement
  • Sydney
    36°
    clear sky
    humidity: 34%
    wind: 11m/s NNE
    H 36 • L 29
    23°
    Wed
    21°
    Thu
    22°
    Fri
    24°
    Sat
    22°
    Sun
    Weather from OpenWeatherMap
    • Advertisement