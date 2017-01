Lambassador Sam Kekovich Talks His Love of Lamb

Every year we are tasked with the responsibility of eating lamb on Australia Day.

The man who bestows upon us this responsibility is former Australian Rules footballer and national Lambassador Sam Kekovich.

Since hanging up his boots, Sam has dedicated himself to spread his love of lamb across Australia.

The new Australia Day lamb ad was released last week.

The Lambassador joined Kim McCosker and Ian Rogerson on Living Fresh.

Listen to the full interview above.