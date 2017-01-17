No afternoon coffee if over-50s want a good night’s sleep

It’s hard to think of anything better than a good night’s sleep… you know the sort, deep, restful, and rejuvenating.

Tragically, as we age, we’re much less likely to get a good night’s sleep. We sleep less deeply than when we were younger, and we’re much more likely to be disturbed.

Knowing this, the Global Council of Brain Health recently made 20 recommendations that would help over 50s get a better sleep. And high on the list – tragically – is the suggestion to ditch that afternoon coffee! Oh, the humanity!

Let’s get to the bottom of this – does an afternoon coffee really prevent you from sleeping well? How many cups is too many? And does it get better or worse as you age?

Dr Ian Musgrave is a Senior lecturer in Pharmacology at the University of Adelaide, he’s an expert in how caffeine is processed in the body, and he joins Nick Bennett on The FiftyUp Club Show.