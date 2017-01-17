Older workers do wonders for workplace productivity

If you believe the myths, older workers are more expensive to hire than younger ones, are more likely to fall ill, don’t know a lot about technology and are expensive to train.

The reality is completely different as one South Australian researcher has discovered.

Professor Carol Kulik undertook research that shows having a diverse work place and being more inclusive of older workers can boost productivity and organisational success.

We spoke to Carol about her findings, discussed whether or not older workers were in fact being discriminated against in the workplace and faced more barriers to employment as those who were younger.

Carol’s findings will astound you. Have a listen to the podcast and take a look at a summary of the findings below:

