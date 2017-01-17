Johaan Kaa: from hospital to HELO

Every so often a story comes along that makes you sit back and reset your own priorities.

Imagine for a moment that you go home from work on a Friday feeling a little off colour and by Saturday morning you have collapsed in front of your young children. Rushed to hospital your family holds a vigil by your bedside after you’ve been diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood infection where your hands and legs literally turn black. With no or little hope left that you will fully recover the doctors are left with no option than to amputate both hands and both legs below the knees. Within a matter of moments life as you knew it would never be the same.

This is what happened to Queenslander Johaan Kaa – husband, father of three and factory worker. What happened next will inspire you, make you cry a little and then think “wow, I wonder if I could do what Johaan did….”

This is his story…