Can TV and video games cause problems?

New research from the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute has found a link between different types of electronic media and mental health among young children.

Led by Dr Lisa Mundy, the research is the first large population-based study to show clear links between the amount of time spent using TV and video games, and emotional and behavioural problems in late childhood (8-9 years). It was published today in Academic Pediatrics.

“This is an important age group to study, because it’s the age at which children’s use of media begins to escalate,” Dr Mundy explains.

“It’s also an age at which children are highly sensitive, due to the huge biological, psychological and emotional development, which occurs during this phase of life,” she adds.

Researchers found that there were specific types of electronic media associated with these problems among 8-9 year-olds.

Findings include:

The use of video games among boys was associated with greater conduct and emotional problems. A boy playing an average of 2 hours per day per week is at 2.6-times greater odds of having conduct and emotional problems.

Watching TV was associated with greater hyperactivity and inattention problems in boys. A boy watching an average of 2 hours per day per week (or 14 hours each week) is at 1.7-times greater odds of having hyperactivity/inattention problems.

Girls of this age were not found to be affected in the same way.

There was no clear link between computer use and emotional and behavioural issues.

