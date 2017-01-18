How to avoid bringing workplace stress home

It’s normal to feel a little bit stressed at work from time to time, it’s an unfortunate side effect of the modern workplace.

Whether you’re juggling tasks, dealing with deadlines, managing staff, trying to deliver something on budget — it makes no difference, it can all cause stress.

But it becomes a problem when you start to bring your workplace stress home with you. In fact, research from Harvard University says that 80% of kids say they notice when their parents bring work related stress home.

If you check in with work after hours, or if you pop into the office on the weekend, your kids are 200% more likely to say you come home in a bad mood.

So how do you prevent this from happening? How do you ignore the stresses and strains your work imposes while you are in your haven – your home – spending time with your family?

Tony Wilson is a workplace performance expert and he joins Nick Bennett on Talking Lifestyle with tips on how to leave work stress where it belongs – at work.