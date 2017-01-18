This Animal Is More Dangerous Than Snakes

Think you know Australia’s most dangerous animal?

Australia is known for having some of the most deadly and venomous creatures in the world.

However, bees and other insects pose the biggest health threat to Australians.

Thirteen years of data shows bees and wasps cause significantly more fatal injuries than snakes.

Research Fellow at the Australian Venom Research Unit Dr Ronelle Welton says anyone with a known allergy should make those around them aware when out of the house.

“It’s not the venom most of the time that is the issue. It’s the allergy or anaphylaxis to the venom,” Dr Welton said.

Snakes are the most deadly venomous creatures in Australia, but dangerous encounters with bees are most likely to happen in our towns and cities.

Dr Welton joins Talking Lifestyle host Ian Rogerson to talk about why bees are Australia’s unlikely killers.

Listen above for the full interview.