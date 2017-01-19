10 Reasons you must visit Vienna

Vienna. A well-mannered city, oozing old-world charm and a respect for tradition.

That’s said – it is not at all stuffy. The traditional places to visit and attractions still hold an enormous appeal because of their charm and quaintness.

Vienna has an ever-changing and evolving cultural scene – from grand exhibitions to state-of-the-art theatre presentations; cultural delights; buskers play Mozart!

Tim Webster speaks to Steve Armstrong from Escape Travel to get a spectacular river cruise deal down the Danube and Bev Malzard from Get Up and Go Magazine to find out the 10 reasons you must visit Vienna.