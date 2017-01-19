63065833 - karlskirche, vienna

10 Reasons you must visit Vienna

 

Vienna. A well-mannered city, oozing old-world charm and a respect for tradition.

 

That’s said – it is not at all stuffy. The traditional places to visit and attractions still hold an enormous appeal because of their charm and quaintness.

 

Vienna has an ever-changing and evolving cultural scene – from grand exhibitions to state-of-the-art theatre presentations; cultural delights; buskers play Mozart!

 

Tim Webster speaks to Steve Armstrong from Escape Travel to get a spectacular river cruise deal down the Danube and  Bev Malzard from Get Up and Go Magazine to find out the 10 reasons you must visit Vienna.

Related Show

Posted on Categories TravelTags , , , , , ,
Advertisement
  • Sydney
    25°
    broken clouds
    humidity: 61%
    wind: 9m/s NNE
    H 26 • L 22
    24°
    Fri
    22°
    Sat
    22°
    Sun
    24°
    Mon
    28°
    Tue
    Weather from OpenWeatherMap
    • Advertisement