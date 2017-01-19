59929850 - delayed flight

5 Ways of avoiding a travel disaster

 

Not every holiday goes to plan.

 

Whether it’s disappearing luggage, a minor accident, missing a connecting flight or just the frustration getting lost in a strange city don’t let your holiday hiccups spoil the whole trip.

Blake Hutchinson from Luxury Escapes recently had a holiday disaster, recovered and tells Tim Webster what he learned.
In this podcast, hear his 5 top tips to avoid the horror holiday!

    • Advertisement