5 Ways of avoiding a travel disaster

Not every holiday goes to plan.

Whether it’s disappearing luggage, a minor accident, missing a connecting flight or just the frustration getting lost in a strange city don’t let your holiday hiccups spoil the whole trip.

Blake Hutchinson from Luxury Escapes recently had a holiday disaster, recovered and tells Tim Webster what he learned.

In this podcast, hear his 5 top tips to avoid the horror holiday!