Does the way you treat a doctor, change your treatment?

With thousands of people dying every year due to preventable errors in hospitals, a team of American researchers set out to test whether rude parents undermined the care of their children.

Doctors and nurses from 39 neonatal intensive care units in Israel were asked to work through five mock clinical scenarios with mannequins to replace seriously ill infants.

When actors playing parents berated the teams with lines such as “I knew we should have gone to a better hospital”, the team’s performance dropped.

Compared to other teams where parents made neutral comments on the sidelines, the scolded teams scored lower on all measures including time to diagnosis, diagnostic accuracy, information sharing, treatment planning and communication between team members.

The researchers concluded that rudeness could lead to “potentially catastrophic clinical outcomes” and was more of a problem than sleep deprivation for health professionals when it came to factors influencing the quality of care.

Dr Catherine Crock is the Executive director of the Australian Institute for Patient and Family Centred Care and joined Ian Rogerson to talk about how treating medical staff rudely can increase chances of medical errors, but families may be under stress and not intend harm