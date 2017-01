New historical Sydney Harbour Bridge interviews released

The State Library of NSW is celebrating 85 years of the Sydney Harbour Bridge by releasing over 70 hours of unedited historic interviews with the fascinating people who built the iconic Australian landmark.

Murray and Mike talk to Anni Turnbull, State Library of NSW curator and resident Sydney Harbour Bridge expert. To listen to the historic interviews follow the link to https://amplify.sl.nsw.gov.au.