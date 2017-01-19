Robyn Moore, Voice of Blinky Bill calls in!

Robyn Moore’s voice has been heard in almost every home in Australia over the past 40+ years however, no-one will know her name.

Her voice is heard in our best known TV and radio commercials like “Spray’n Wipe and she created all female voices in Australia’s longest running radio comedy “How Green Was My Cactus”. This political satire has been on radio for 28 years (over 6,000 episodes) and writer Doug Edwards has won 5 awards for best comedy writer in OZ.

Robyn has also enchanted children as the voice behind Australia’s most mischievous cartoon character “Blinky Bill” (seen in 70 countries!)

She is now inspiring conference audiences around Australia and beyond and is Australia’s most in-demand female speaker. Her past and current work load has been and continues to be phenomenal, covering almost all facets of the media and entertainment industries.

Robyn Moore joined Ian Rogerson on That’s Entertainment – Listen to the full interview above.