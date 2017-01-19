The World’s Biggest Melon Festival

How much do you love watermelon?

Chinchilla is renowned as the ‘Melon Capital’ of Australia, hosting the ‘Melonfest’ once every two years.

The fruitful event is situated less than 300km from Brisbane and has events for all ages- ranging from Melon Markets to the Melon Big Bash Cricket.

Ronald Thompson is the immediate Past-President of Melonfest.

“It’s a free event put together by sponsorship and by volunteer groups,” says Mr Thompson.

“There’s plenty on for plenty of people.”

The Melon Festival runs from 16th to 19th February this year.

Mr Thompson joins Ian Rogerson on Living Fresh to talk about Melonfest, the biggest Melon Festival in the world.

Listen above for the full interview.