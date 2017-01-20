Do you snore like a freight train?

Let’s set the scene… it’s the end of the day, you’re tired from the stresses and strains of work, and you just want to crawl into bed and get a good night’s sleep.
And then this happens.
Whatever the opposite of a lullaby is – that’s definitely it. Around 40% of men and roughly 30% of women snore on most nights. People of any age can snore, but it mostly affects middle aged people.
Other than preventing you or your partner from getting a good night’s sleep, what are the health effects of snoring? Is it the sign of a more serious medical condition?
Jason Amatoury is a researcher with Neuroscience Research Australia, he’s an expert on all things snoring, and he chats with Kayley and Nick on the FiftyUp Club Show.