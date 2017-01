The future of TV on show at the Tennis

Aussies love Sport, and we love technology – so it’s little wonder we’re moving toward new options for engaging with sport like social media and streaming.

A great example of that is Channel 7’s coverage of the Australian Open Tennis right now. ¬†Every court covered and you get to choose what to watch.

Trevor Long chats to Chief Digital Officer at Seven West Media, Clive Dickens on Talking Technology (Weeknights 8pm) who explains how it works and what the future holds for TV.