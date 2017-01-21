rob-mundle

Rob Mundle’s Amazing Career

 

Rob Mundle established his international identity as an author in 1999 with his gripping factual account of one of the world’s most dramatic sporting tragedies … the 54th Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race.

 

His book, Fatal Storm, became an international bestseller. It is published in six languages and has sold well over 200-thousand copies.

 

Trevor Long and Geoff Moxham asked Rob to to come onto the show, to discuss his involvement in the Australian National Maritime Museum’s Maritime Foundation…and also some of his best selling boating books

 

Listen to the chat above.

 

Photo Source: http://www.robmundle.com/

