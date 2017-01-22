From struggling school to success story

In 2012 Woonona High School had only 15% of students going to University, in 2015 over 55% were accepted into University.

Principal Belinda Wall believes “managing expectations” is the key. Students, teachers and the community were not aspiring for success and therefore were not achieving to their true potential.

Through a multifaceted HSC strategy Principal Wall has managed this amazing turnaround that has seen a struggling school become a viable option for local kids to achieve their full potential and for the teacher/student relationship to grow.

If University is not their goal, there is also an alternative for these students called a “work related alternative pathway” where they are doing the appropriate courses at school and also spending every Friday in the workplace.

