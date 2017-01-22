Will Tradies cost more in 2017?

Our major cities are seeing housing and construction booms, which has seen the Trades industry grow and with high demand often comes high prices.

The quarterly Tradie Price Index released today by jobs website ServiceSeeking.com.au, reveals a significant hike in the cost of hiring a tradie in NSW.

So what is the best way to find an affordable and reliable Tradie? And are there jobs we should be looking to do ourselves before opening the wallet?

Simon Stevenson, the Expert on Home Improvement for 2UE Talking Lifestyle (on Tuesday 11am and Sunday at 12pm) talks with John and Garry.

Listen to the podcast for more.