Are solar power panels and batteries the answer to lower bills?

Many of us will be using more power this summer trying to keep cool during this ongoing heatwave.

Soaring prices of electricity and gas are prompting more people to consider adding solar panels and batteries to give them greater control over costs…

Solar power is not a new technology but in recent years solar technology has advanced drastically, offering its users the chance to get off the grid and even add to it and make money from it.

So, how do solar panel batteries actually work? Do you need solar panels to install and run them? Can any home have them and can anyone aim to remove themselves from the grid?

Managing Director of Natural Solar, Chris Williams, talks with John and Garry.

Listen to the podcast for more.