Have you ever chucked a sickie?

Chucking a sickie. It’s an Australian tradition, isn’t it? Some might even call it a right of passage!

And while you might think there’s no harm in a cheeky sickie, it turns out that it’s costing Australian businesses more than $33 billion a year in lost productivity.

Get this – this Friday, the day after Australia day, it’s predicted that roughly 380,000 workers will call in sick, presumably after knocking back a few too many beers on Australia Day. To put that in perspective, that’s roughly equivalent to the entire working population of Tasmania chucking a sickie!

Paul Dundon is the Managing Director of Direct Health Solutions, who work with employers to help reduce absenteeism. They’ve released data which examines the impact ‘sickies’ will have on the economy this Friday, and he joins Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.