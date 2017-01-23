Quitting Sugar: The key to weightloss?

Most people who ditch the sugar or reduce their intake of sugar for a diet will see results happen rather quickly depending on their metabolism.

The main categories that people tend to have in their diets are Starch and Sugar. By cutting out sugar and starch for two weeks you can lose weight, even if you don’t cut your calories.

Amount of weight lost by cutting these out really depends on your intake before the diet. If you are cutting out more, you will lose more. If you don’t eat these foods as much anyway, you might not see such a rapid loss.

But is removing sugar from your diet really the key to weight loss?

Michele Chevalley Hedge, Nutritionist from ‘A Healthy View’ and author joins Ed Phillips on Health and Wellbeing to discuss ditching sugar – Can be the magic bullet for weight loss? Listen to the full interview above.