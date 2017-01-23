The rise of “oodle” designer dog obsessions

There are Labradoodles, Groodles, Kavoodles, Schmoodles and Moodles… and let’s not forget JUGS.

They have been coined “designer dogs” and they becoming more popular, with some of these breeds fetching up to and over $4000.00, per animal!

Are you part of the trend? Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast host Garry has admitted to owning two Kavoodles, which he says they chose because this particular breed of hound does not shed hair and are easier to handle in an apartment.

Dr Joanne Righetti Animal behaviourist & host of Talking Pets on 2UE Talking Lifestyle (Thursdays 9pm – 11pm) talks with John and Garry about the rise of the ‘Oodle’ and our obsession with designer dogs.

