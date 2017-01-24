5 Reasons why you should travel to Cambodia in 2017

Cambodia’s multitude of ancient temples, including the world famous Angkor Wat, are only the beginning of an adventure in this enchanted kingdom.

The country is layered with history. Nestled between the popular tourist hotspots of Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Malaysia, Cambodia has distilled many of the best elements of each and provides a lifetime’s worth of intriguing travel experiences, not all of them happy ones.

This destination will challenge you as much as it will delight you.

Great value for money where a main course meal will set you back about $3, Cambodia will surprise and delight you.

Tim Webster speaks to Steve Armstrong from Escape Travel about an amazing cruise deal down the Mekong river and Adam Ford from TheBigBus.com.au lets us know 5 reasons why you should travel to Cambodia in 2017.