A truly once in a lifetime trip

Lots of places claim to be a once in a lifetime experience, but none compare to Antarctica.

Majestic mountains protruding from the vast snow covered spaces will make you feel like you have landed on another planet.

With an abundance of wildlife to see during the day and the deathly still silence of the nights, Antarctica can boldly make the claim of a truly once in a lifetime trip.

Tim Webster speaks to sponsor Greg Carter from Chimu Adventures to find out the best ways to get there and the things you must do when travelling Antarctica.